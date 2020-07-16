Brasada Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

