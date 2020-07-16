Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 17,500 SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SharpSpring by 56.2% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 55.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 17.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHSP opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. SharpSpring Inc has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 42.91% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SharpSpring news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 53,412 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $363,735.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,255. Company insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SharpSpring currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

