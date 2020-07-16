BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

BWAY stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.85. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $12.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 53.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 1st quarter worth $2,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

