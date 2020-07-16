BP plc (NYSE:BP) Holdings Trimmed by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of BP by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 41,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.51.

BP stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

