BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 350 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

BP (LON:BP) received a GBX 350 ($4.31) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 530 ($6.52) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 425 ($5.23) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 392.75 ($4.83).

LON BP opened at GBX 310.25 ($3.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 317.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion and a PE ratio of -19.27. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 556.20 ($6.84).

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £310.64 ($382.28). Insiders have purchased a total of 296 shares of company stock worth $93,984 over the last ninety days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

