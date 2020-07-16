Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $537.70 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Beer from $427.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.07.

Boston Beer stock opened at $622.93 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $641.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $550.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total value of $5,152,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,266 shares of company stock valued at $49,849,350 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 681.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

