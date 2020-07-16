Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target Cut to GBX 350 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 480 ($5.91) to GBX 350 ($4.31) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 370 ($4.55) to GBX 420 ($5.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 425 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($5.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Boohoo Group to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 350 ($4.31) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boohoo Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 382.50 ($4.71).

Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.67) on Tuesday. Boohoo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 372.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

