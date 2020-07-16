Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNEFF. TD Securities lowered Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of BNEFF opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

