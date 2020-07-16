BOMB Hits Market Capitalization of $779,369.68 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 15th. One BOMB token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00009180 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a total market cap of $779,369.68 and approximately $53,400.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042877 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,178.74 or 0.99484951 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001093 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00128179 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006182 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 920,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 920,161 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

