Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of BCC opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 42.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 45.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

