Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CTO Sells $119,869.35 in Stock

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $561.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. Research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 83,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIFI. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

