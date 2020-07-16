Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CTO Sells $119,869.35 in Stock

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $561.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.
Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. Research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on WIFI. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.
About Boingo Wireless
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.