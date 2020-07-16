BofA Securities Upgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to “Buy”

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

CTVA opened at $27.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after buying an additional 11,086,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Corteva by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,568,000 after buying an additional 2,646,205 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Corteva by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,588,000 after buying an additional 2,275,287 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,762,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,916,000 after buying an additional 1,237,454 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

