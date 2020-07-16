BofA Securities Boosts Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $215.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BofA Securities from $194.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

Paypal stock opened at $172.30 on Monday. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

