Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.99. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

