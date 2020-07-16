Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Takes Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

