Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 6,791 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 167,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 390,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $65,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $147,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.