Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 468 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ecolab by 43.5% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ecolab by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after buying an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 493,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

ECL stock opened at $204.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.63.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

