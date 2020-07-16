Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,275,000.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

