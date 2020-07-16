Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 2,537 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.