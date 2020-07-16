Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBBY. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 17.1% in the first quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

