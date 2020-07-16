Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 399,106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,384,000 after buying an additional 108,147 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $541,768.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,051 shares of company stock worth $84,618,627. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $293.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.91. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

