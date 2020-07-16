Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases New Shares in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 166,757 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

