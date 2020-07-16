Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 3,644 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.