Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $162.36 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.10.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

