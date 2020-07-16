Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,288,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,989,000 after acquiring an additional 170,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,111,000 after acquiring an additional 332,811 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $123.95 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.89.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

