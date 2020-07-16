Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $189.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,053.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.53. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. OTR Global cut shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total transaction of $935,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,376 shares of company stock worth $109,298,021 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.