Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,151,596,000 after acquiring an additional 86,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,411,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,785,000 after acquiring an additional 57,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.77.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

