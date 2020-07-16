Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $132.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.23 million, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

