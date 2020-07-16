Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Invests $537,000 in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,333,790,000 after buying an additional 91,204 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $267,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

LULU opened at $308.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $324.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,109. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

