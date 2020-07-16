Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

