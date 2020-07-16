Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Consumer Edge upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

NYSE:K opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,607,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

