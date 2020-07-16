Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,520 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.51.

Shares of BP opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $41.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

