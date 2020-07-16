Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth $118,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Shares of CCI opened at $169.35 on Wednesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

