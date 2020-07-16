Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.