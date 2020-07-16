Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $179.43 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

