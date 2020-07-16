Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 288,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 94,827 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

