Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.06.

ROK opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $230.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $371,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

