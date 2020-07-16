Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cigna by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $182.17 on Wednesday. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.12.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

In other Cigna news, Director Eric J. Foss purchased 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

