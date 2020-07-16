Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys New Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after buying an additional 5,285,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,694,000 after buying an additional 3,133,188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after buying an additional 2,820,814 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,058,000 after buying an additional 2,600,369 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $107,950.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $146.78 on Wednesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

