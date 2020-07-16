Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,444.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,362.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,038.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,555.61.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

