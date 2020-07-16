Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,279,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $161.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

