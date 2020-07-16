Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 65.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,419 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.13.

Shares of NFLX opened at $524.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $452.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,550 shares of company stock valued at $94,123,058 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

