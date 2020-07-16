Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,069 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520,871 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,085,000 after acquiring an additional 146,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,368,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,359,000 after acquiring an additional 705,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $136.43 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 262.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.17.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

