Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra raised Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.46.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $179.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.