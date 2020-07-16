BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to Outperform

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

NYSE:HOG opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz purchased 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,715,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,338,000 after purchasing an additional 554,763 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 881,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 359,128 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

