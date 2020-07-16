BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for BMC Stock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BMCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $24.82 on Thursday. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in BMC Stock by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in BMC Stock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

