BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,555.61.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,576.36. The company has a market cap of $1,038.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,444.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,362.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

