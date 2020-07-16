Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s revenue was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $1,293,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,148,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,908. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,277,000 after acquiring an additional 432,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after buying an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,600,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,595,000 after buying an additional 293,926 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,124,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,082,000 after buying an additional 61,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

