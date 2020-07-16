Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($2.05) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPMC. ValuEngine cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.08.

Shares of BPMC opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.17. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $1,293,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,936.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 35,300.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 480.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.