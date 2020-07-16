Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APRN. ValuEngine downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

Shares of APRN opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $164.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $101.86 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $113,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,443,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,341,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 129,041 shares of company stock worth $1,140,697. Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 1,262.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 136,760 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 442,442 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

